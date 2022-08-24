Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.