Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

