Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 25,632 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 282.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,360,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

