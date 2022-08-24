Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 657 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

