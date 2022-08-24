Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,078 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BGT opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

