Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 382 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after buying an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bunge by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after buying an additional 162,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

