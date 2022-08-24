Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $23,609,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after buying an additional 173,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $6,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NUS opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,112 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

