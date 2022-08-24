Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 31,747.8% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.73. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.