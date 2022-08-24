Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

