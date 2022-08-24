Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Taika Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 63,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 163,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

