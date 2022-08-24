Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.