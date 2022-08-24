Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after buying an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2,006.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

