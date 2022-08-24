Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $605.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $650.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.1 %

PANW opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $419.40 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.