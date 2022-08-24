Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $650.18.

PANW opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $419.40 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.21.

Palo Alto Networks shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

