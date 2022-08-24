Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $690.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $650.18.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $419.40 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,229 shares of company stock worth $417,317,266. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

