Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.3 %

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

