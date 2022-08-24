Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

