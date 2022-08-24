Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 49.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $360.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.06 and its 200 day moving average is $405.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

