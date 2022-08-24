Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,987 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

