Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,980 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,980 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

