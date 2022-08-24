Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Inter Parfums worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

