Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Green Plains worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

