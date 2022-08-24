Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Terex worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,721,000 after purchasing an additional 263,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 158,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Terex Stock Up 0.8 %

TEX stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.