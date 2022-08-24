ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,036,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

