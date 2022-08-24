ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $18,698,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

