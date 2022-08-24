ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

