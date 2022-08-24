ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $311.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.