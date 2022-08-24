ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Assurant by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.