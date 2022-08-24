ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 647,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $272,167.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,774.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

