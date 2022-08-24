ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.25.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $439.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.94 and a 200-day moving average of $405.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

