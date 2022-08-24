ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

