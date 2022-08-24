ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $63,487,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

