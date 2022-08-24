ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

