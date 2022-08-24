ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $401.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.51. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

