ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

