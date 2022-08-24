ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

