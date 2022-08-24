ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

CHRW opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.