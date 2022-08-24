ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,940 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

WDC stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

