ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Airlines by 136.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.
Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
