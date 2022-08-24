ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Airlines by 136.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

