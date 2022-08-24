ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

DRI opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.