ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $205,920,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $80,655,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

