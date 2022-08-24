ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

