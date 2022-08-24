ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $383.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.16. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

