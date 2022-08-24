ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,399 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

