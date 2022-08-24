ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.86 and its 200 day moving average is $350.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

