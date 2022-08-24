ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

