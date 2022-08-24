ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

