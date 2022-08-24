ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $229.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.90 and a twelve month high of $405.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its 200 day moving average is $293.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

