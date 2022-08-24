ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 610,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,502. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

