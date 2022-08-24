ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PPL by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104,942 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

